Man Dies 1 Week After Police Found Him Unresponsive

A man has died from undetermined causes after he was found unresponsive a week earlier, according to Dallas police.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and Dallas Police Department officials said they found Juan Segovia, 45, unresponsive at 4800 Live Oak Street in Dallas on June 30.

Officers took Segovia to the city detention center at 1600 Chestnut Street and placed him in a holding cell. Segovia was again found unresponsive and was admitted to Baylor University Medical Center. He died from undetermined causes on Sunday.

Detectives are seeking information about Segovia and witnesses that may have seen him on or around June 30, 2019. Those with information can call Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3000.

