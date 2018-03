Dallas police say a man was killed after being shot while driving a vehicle Sunday evening.

Thomas Hobson, 28-years-old, was shot to death near the 11100 block of Cotillion Drive.

Hobson’s vehicle crashed into a utility pole after he was shot and landed in a resident’s front yard.

Officials said a passenger in Hobson's vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.