Man Dies After Shooting in Apartment Complex Staircase

Dallas police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, at 3:47 p.m. on Friday, Dallas officers responded to a shooting at 1430 Bennett Avenue.

When they arrived, they found 60-year-old Ricky Carver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a staircase in an apartment complex. Carver was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or email him at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.