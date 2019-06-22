Man Dies After Falling From Hood of Ex-Wife's Car

Police in Arlington say a man died after falling from the hood of his ex-wife's car.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of South Cooper Street just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found the man, lying in a parking lot behind a business, with a significant head injury. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators later learned the man had jumped on the hood of his ex-wife's car. The woman then put the car in reverse, throwing the man from the car. Officers said it appears he hit his head on the pavement during the fall.

US Attorney Lays Out Next Steps After Billion-Dollar Cocaine Bust

Bill McSwain, United States Attorney for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, addressed the media Friday following a billion-dollar cocaine seizure at the Philadelphia seaport. (Published Friday, June 21, 2019)

Police said the woman then left the scene, but later stopped at a nearby location to call police.

The identity of the man has not been released.