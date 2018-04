A man died after losing control of his vehicle Monday morning on Interstate 30 in Dallas, police say. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Man Dies After Crashing into Pillar on I-30

A man died after losing control of his vehicle Monday morning on Interstate 30 in Dallas, police say.

The vehicle slammed into a guardrail under the Jefferson Street viaduct and landed on a bridge pillar.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. No other information was available.