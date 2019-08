A man died after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Flower Mound Sunday evening, police said. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Man Dies After Crashing Car Into Tree in Flower Mound

A man died after crashing his car into a tree in Flower Mound Sunday evening, police said.

Flower Mound police and fire responded to the single vehicle crash, police said. The driver was traveling along the 4300 block of Glenwick Boulevard and struck a tree, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was available.