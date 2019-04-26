Man Dies After Crash, Being Shot at on Dallas' LBJ Freeway

Dallas homicide detectives are looking into the death of a 19-year-old man who died after crashing his vehicle into a pillar on LBJ Freeway April 17.

According to police, someone was shooting at Ruben Luis-Lopez as he drove down the highway at about 4:40 p.m.

Lopez crashed into a concrete pillar and later died at an area hospital.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has not said whether Lopez was hit by the gunfire or if he died from injuries related to the crash.

Dallas police are looking for the person who opened fire on Lopez, but have released no information about who the suspected gunman may be.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.