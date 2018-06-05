Man Dies After Being Struck by TRE Train

One man is dead after being struck by a TRE Train in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police say two men were walking along the tracks near Haltom Road when a westbound train started approaching.

Investigators say the men did not move out of the way and one was hit in the head by a ladder or mechanical fitting on the side of the train as it passed.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, but he later died. His name has not been released.

The TRE Train was shut down as crews investigated. People who were on-board the train at the time were bused to the T&P Station in Fort Worth.

