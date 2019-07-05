Man Dies After Being Hit by Passing Driver in Hurst

Photo of Christopher Thompson, 29, involved in the auto vs. pedestrian accident in Hurst on July 4, 2019.

A man is dead after being hit by a passing driver along State Highway 10 in Hurst.

Hurst police said a man driving a green Ford F150 was having problems with his truck and was stopped in the outside lane. Witnesses told police they saw the man get out and walk towards the back of his truck.

Investigators said the driver of a black Nissan Pathfinder then crashed into the rear of the truck, hitting and killing the man.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder has been identified as 29-year-old Christopher Thompson. He was arrested at the scene because of a suspended license violation and drug paraphernalia charges.

Jim Beam Barrel Houses Caught in Massive Flames

Firefighters in Woodford County, Kentucky, continue to put out fires that engulfed two barrel houses at a Jim Beam aging compound overnight and into the morning. (Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019)

There are currently no charges relating to the death as the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The name of the driver of the truck is being withheld until the family is notified.