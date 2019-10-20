Man Dead, Woman Injured After Dallas Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dead, Woman Injured After Dallas Shooting

A 35-year-old man shot a woman multiple times before shooting himself in Dallas on Sunday

By Hannah Jones

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Dallas on Sunday, police say.

    Dallas police said officers responded to the 9900 block of Whitehurst Drive around 5 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

    Officers learned that the 35-year-old man suspect drove to the location and shot the woman multiple times before he shot himself.

    Police said the man died at the scene, while the woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

    There was a 3-year-old inside the residence who was not injured, police said.

    Police said the shooting was considered a family violence incident. The investigation is ongoing.

