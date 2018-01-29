Domestic violence at a Little Elm home Sunday evening left a husband dead and a wife hospitalized, police say.

Police responded to the domestic disturbance call about 8:20 p.m. that involved a husband and wife who lived at Luxe 3Eighty apartments at 26493 University Drive. Police said the two were apparently involved in an argument.

Officers found the husband with serious wounds and he was transported to Medical City Denton where he died as a result of his injuries.

The wife was transported to Denton Presbyterian hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death.

No arrests have been made, police said.