Man Dead, Suspect On The Run In Mineral Wells: Police

Police in Mineral Wells have identified a suspect after a man was found dead Wednesday evening.

It happened in the 100 block of Country Club Pkwy at the Country Club Estates.

Neighbors called police after finding a man with a gunshot wound in their front yard, police said.

The victim was later identified as Richard Grajeda, 26, of Mineral Wells, according to police.

Police said Thursday they have identified a suspect, but are not releasing that to the public. A warrant has been issued for the suspect's arrest.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other and were acquaintances, according to police.