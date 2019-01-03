Man Dead, Suspect On The Run In Mineral Wells: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dead, Suspect On The Run In Mineral Wells: Police

Police in Mineral Wells have identified a suspect connected to a homicide, but say he has fled the area.

By Hannah Everman

Published 30 minutes ago

    Police in Mineral Wells are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday evening. (Thurs. Jan 3, 2019)

    Police in Mineral Wells have identified a suspect after a man was found dead Wednesday evening.

    It happened in the 100 block of Country Club Pkwy at the Country Club Estates. 

    Neighbors called police after finding a man with a gunshot wound in their front yard, police said.

    The victim was later identified as Richard Grajeda, 26, of Mineral Wells, according to police.

    Police said Thursday they have identified a suspect, but are not releasing that to the public. A warrant has been issued for the suspect's arrest.

    Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other and were acquaintances, according to police. 

      

