A 65-year-old man has died after crashing into a construction zone Wednesday night in Carrollton, police said.

It appears he drove off the road into a construction area and crashed, police said. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are investigating how it happened and they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

No other information was available.

Video Deep Ellum Mural of US Marines Not Going Back Up After All