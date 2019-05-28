Two Fort Worth police officers were injured when a vehicle crashed into a squad car Monday night on Interstate 35W, police say.

The crash happened at about 10:10 p.m. Monday on I-35W, between Berry Street and Morningside Drive, while officers responded to a single vehicle crash, police said.

Police arrested 69-year-old Theodore Franklin and charged him with driving while intoxicated in connection to the crash.

One of the injured officers was standing outside a patrol car, while the other was in a vehicle, police said. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

I-35W was closed until about 2 a.m. as a result of the crash, police said.