Two Fort Worth police officers were injured when a vehicle crashed into a squad car Monday night on Interstate 35W, police say.
The crash happened at about 10:10 p.m. Monday on I-35W, between Berry Street and Morningside Drive, while officers responded to a single vehicle crash, police said.
Police arrested 69-year-old Theodore Franklin and charged him with driving while intoxicated in connection to the crash.
One of the injured officers was standing outside a patrol car, while the other was in a vehicle, police said. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
I-35W was closed until about 2 a.m. as a result of the crash, police said.