Bruce Washington, 27, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Correction Center.

An altercation at a downtown Austin gas station ended in a shooting Tuesday night, according to Austin police.

The two victims, a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, were on their way to see a show downtown but needed to stop by the Gulf Gas Station at 717 East Seventh Street to get money for the club’s cover charge.

While walking toward the gas station, two men cut through the two victims and walked past them, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victims saw the same two men at the gas station arguing with the store clerk. As the clerk was escorting the men out of the gas station, they made eye contact and tried “sizing up” one of the victims. Both men told the victims they would “handle this later outside,” police say.

Visit our partner station KXAN to read the full story.