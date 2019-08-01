Man Confesses to Fort Worth Police About Involvement in Downtown Austin Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Confesses to Fort Worth Police About Involvement in Downtown Austin Shooting

Fort Worth Police received a call from a man wanting to confess to the shooting

By KXAN Staff

Published 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Confesses to Fort Worth Police About Involvement in Downtown Austin Shooting
    Tarrant County Correction Center
    Bruce Washington, 27, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Correction Center.

    An altercation at a downtown Austin gas station ended in a shooting Tuesday night, according to Austin police.

    The two victims, a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, were on their way to see a show downtown but needed to stop by the Gulf Gas Station at 717 East Seventh Street to get money for the club’s cover charge.

    While walking toward the gas station, two men cut through the two victims and walked past them, according to the arrest affidavit.

    The victims saw the same two men at the gas station arguing with the store clerk. As the clerk was escorting the men out of the gas station, they made eye contact and tried “sizing up” one of the victims. Both men told the victims they would “handle this later outside,” police say.

    Top News Photos: Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates, and More
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Visit our partner station KXAN to read the full story

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices