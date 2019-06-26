Kyle Cummins, 42, went inside the Wells Fargo bank in the 4000 block of FM 2181 in Corinth on Monday and passed a note to the teller that implied he had an explosive device and demanded money, said police.

A man claiming to have an explosive device when he robbed a North Texas bank earlier this week is now behind bars, police said.

Cummins got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The Corinth Police Department got a warrant for Cummins arrest and was able to locate and arrest him on Tuesday.

Cummins is being held in the Collin County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.