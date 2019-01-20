Man Charged with Murder After Deadly Shooting at Dallas CVS - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Charged with Murder After Deadly Shooting at Dallas CVS

The suspect was arrested shortly after

By Catherine Park

Published 11 minutes ago

    One man has been charged with murder after the shooting death of a 26-year-old in Dallas Saturday night.

    Officers responded to a shooting call at the CVS located on 6004 Samuell Blvd. at 6:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Damarcus Beal, shot to death.

    Beal was shot when he was walking toward the gunman’s vehicle. 33-year-old Arnulfo Canizales then drove away from the scene and waited for police before being taken into custody.

    Canizales agreed to speak with detectives after which he was charged with murder. He is being held at the Dallas County Jail.

