Man Charged in Murder of Waxahachie Teen Shot Outside Home

Waxahachie police have made an arrest in the slaying of a teen fatally shot in front of his home Tuesday night.



Jude Shawn Vaughn Jr, 20, of Red Oak, was arrested on a capital murder warrant at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop in Cedar Hill.

Waxahachie police said Vaughn was stopped along the 1000 block of Joe Wilson Road and taken into custody. Police said he was interviewed by detectives overnight and is being held in the Wayne McCollum Detention Center.

Officials said the investigation into the death of 17-year-old Gabriel Richie is ongoing and did not reveal any details into what led them to pursue Vaughn as a suspect in the case.



Developing Waxahachie Teen Fatally Shot in Front of Home

On Wednesday, Waxahachie police said they were called to a home on the 200 block of Cambridge Street Tuesday night on a report of an unresponsive person. By the time they arrived, they found Richie dead from an apparent gunshot wound.



A neighbor told police he thought heard a firecracker at about 6:10 p.m. and then noticed the teen get out of a dark-colored car and run inside his home.



The driver of the dark-colored sedan, described as possibly an Altima or Taurus, then drove away from the home.



Video Sini Mathews Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge

Detectives believe that Richie collapsed and died once he got inside the home.



When his mother couldn't reach him, she asked an acquaintance to check on him. The acquaintance found Richie at about 9:20 p.m.

