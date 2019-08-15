A 39-year-old man is in custody in connection with a deadly stabbing at a parking lot in Northwest Dallas, police say.

According to police, Eduardo Ramirez-Rivera, 39, faces a murder charge in the Sunday stabbing death of Francisco Gonzalez. Gonzalez died at a hospital after he was attacked shortly after 8 p.m. outside a business in the 9400 block of Large Drive.

Ramirez-Rivera was identified as a suspect after being arrested Tuesday for sleeping in public outside a Dallas library, police said in a news release.

Ramirez-Rivera matched the physical description of the suspect captured on surveillance video seen running away from the crime scene and had a recent injury to his face, police said. He was also carrying a bloodstained carpenter's knife when he was arrested, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.

In an interview with homicide detectives, Ramirez-Rivera admitted to getting into a fight with Gonzalez and stabbing him, police said. He told detectives he was drinking beer with Gonzalez and acted in self-defense because Gonzalez had a baseball bat, according to the affidavit.

He was jailed on a charge of murder and sleeping in public. Bond has been set at $200,000.