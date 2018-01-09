Man Charged in Deadly Dallas Shooting

A 28-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Dallas early Sunday morning.

Police responded at about 4 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 4300 block of Malcolm X Blvd.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a fight with another man. The shooter, identified Tuesday as Jeremy Demond Ward, walked away from the fight, returned with a gun and shot the victim, who was not identified.



Paramedics transported the victim to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas where he was later pronounced deceased.

No further information was released.

