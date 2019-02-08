Man Charged in Dallas Rape Linked to 2017 Sexual Assault

Dallas police say a man charged with raping a woman on Feb. 1 has been linked to a sexual assault from November 2017.

The suspect, identified by police as 34-year-old Dralon Patterson, is accused of using a weapon to force a woman to return to her car in a parking garage on Howell Street where he sexually assaulted her before leaving with some of her property.

DNA evidence obtained during a forensic exam of the victim matched the DNA profile for Patterson, according to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences. The DNA profile also linked Patterson to an attack on Nov. 19, 2017 where a woman walking to her car after a night in the West Village was assaulted inside her vehicle.

Patterson has been charged with one charge of aggravated sexual assault in the case from Feb. 1 and is being held on $250,000 bond. Additional charges may be filed.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to please contact Detective Holmes at 214-671-3637.