Fort Worth police say Henry Anthony McKinney, pictured, is facing five charges and is expected to also face a capital murder charge.

A 30-year-old man is behind bars and soon to be charged with capital murder and a number of other charges related to multiple shootings in Tarrant County.

Henry Anthony McKinney was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Tuesday without incident. McKinney is suspected of shooting three men in Burleson on Nov. 6 and another man, fatally, in Fort Worth on Nov. 5.

Police said Wednesday that officers responded to a shooting call at about 6 a.m. Nov. 5 on the 2500 block of Bomar Avenue where they found an unconscious man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The man later died from his injuries and was identified as Allen Foster. Police later learned that Foster's car, a Chevrolet Malibu, was stolen during his murder.

Police later learned the vehicle was used the next morning in connection with a triple-shooting in Burleson that left three men injured.

Burleson investigators soon developed "a viable suspect" that was linked to two other shootings in Fort Worth.

McKinney was located and stopped Tuesday night. He's now being held in the Tarrant County jail on three counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond amounts on those charges total $1.85 million.

Additional charges to include capital murder are forthcoming, police said.

It is not clear if McKinney has obtained an attorney.

The arrest of Mr. McKinney was the result of a collaborative effort involving several members of Fort Worth police, Burleson police, the Johnson County STOP Task Force, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.