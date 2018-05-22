Man Charged With Wife's Murder in Dallas County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Charged With Wife's Murder in Dallas County

The woman's burning body was found in southeast Dallas County Sunday night

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Dallas County Sheriff's Department
    Gerald Troup, in a mugshot from 2013.

    A man was charged Monday with his wife's murder after her burning body was found in southeast Dallas County Sunday night, officials say.

    Detectives with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department interviewed the woman's husband, Gerald Troup, as a person of interest in the case on Tuesday.

    Following the interview, detectives obtained a warrant for Troup's arrest, booked him into the Dallas County jail and charged him with murder.

    The victim is 52-year-old Tammy Cullins, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner. No cause of death is listed.

    Just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a witness called to notify sheriff's deputies of suspicious activity near Malloy Bridge Road and Blindsay Road, just outside Seagoville city limits.

    The caller told the sheriff's department that something was on fire and that a vehicle had just left the area. The caller then approached the scene and confirmed there was a burning body.

    No bond has been set for Troup.

