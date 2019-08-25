The person police say shot and killed a 67-year-old man in Oak Cliff Tuesday afternoon is already in jail.

Police said after an investigation, they determined Terrius Randolph, 18, shot and killed Oluwafemi Joseph Ogundana, 67, when two met so Ogundana could sell Randolph a cell phone.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Harbor Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Randolph, who police said used a fake name to set up the purchase, faces a capital murder charge in the shooting. He is also facing unrelated kidnapping and robbery charges out of Collin County.

Randolph is being held on $600,000 bond.