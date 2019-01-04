A Dallas man is facing a murder charge after police say video evidence contradicts his story that he fatally shot a woman during a struggle after she tried to take his gun.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Kevin Henderson told police in the early-morning hours of Dec. 30 he saw a woman, identified by police as 32-year-old Danielle Shundre Taylor, take a gun out of his vehicle while in the parking lot at Ruben's Grocery at 1207 East Red Bird Lane.

He said he confronted the woman and that as he tried to pull the gun out of her pocket it went off, killing her.

Police said video evidence obtained by detectives the next day told a different story.

While police said the video did show Taylor taking something from Henderson's car, they said it also showed him attempting to perform a "pat down" of the woman before he took her to the ground. Police said the gun can be seen in the video falling to the ground and that Henderson picked it up and shot Taylor while she was still off her feet.

"Texas law allows a citizen to use deadly force to recover his stolen property during nighttime hours but does not permit the use of deadly force after the property has already been recovered as shown on the video," police said in the affidavit.

Police said Taylor's autopsy revealed she was shot in the shoulder and that the bullet traveled down through her chest, puncturing her lungs and heart causing a quick death.

"Ultimately the video evidence and the location of the entry wound to the victim contradict the voluntary statements made by Kevin Henderson the morning of this offense," police said.

Henderson was arrested Friday and was transferred to the Dallas County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond has not been set and it's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.