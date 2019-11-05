Man Charged With Murder After Deadly Shooting in Arlington

A 20-year-old man is now facing murder charges after a shooting in Arlington turned deadly.

Investigators said Michael Callihan shot 24-year-old Forrest Davis last week in the 2200 block of San Ramon Drive.

Rescue crews rushed Davis to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Monday.

Officers on the scene were able to arrest Callihan shortly after the shooting. He was initially charged with Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Those charges have now been upgraded to Murder.

Hundreds of Oklahoma Inmates Set Free

More than 400 prisoners were released Monday as part of the largest commutation of sentences in U.S. history. NBC's Jay Gray reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

So far, investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.