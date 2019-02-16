Man Charged With Manslaughter in Death of 18-Year-Old

Arlington police arrested a man and charged him with manslaughter in the Feb. 3 death of an 18-year-old woman, according to an arrest warrant affidavit dated Feb. 13.

Hashem Mohammad Mahdi Tafesh, 21, is accused of striking Jordan Coleman with his vehicle Feb. 3 in the 2000 block of S. Cooper Street in Arlington, the affidavit said.

Coleman later died from her injuries at Medical City Arlington. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's report listed her cause of death as "blunt force injuries due to pedestrian-motor vehicle collision."

The affidavit said Tafesh was driving a 2006 Honda Pilot northbound on Cooper Street, when the car left the outside lane and began to drive on the sidewalk, where Coleman was also walking northbound. The vehicle struck Coleman from behind.

DallasNews Catholic Priest Recalled to Mexico After Groping Allegation

Police obtained video of the crash, captured by a convenience store surveillance camera that faces south along Cooper Street, that confirmed the investigation of the incident, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Cooper Street curved to the left in the place where the vehicle struck Coleman, and it appeared that rather than following the curve, Tafesh continued straight onto the sidewalk.

Tafesh crashed the Honda Pilot into a large pole, before it finally came to a stop in a nearby gravel parking lot, the affidavit said. Tafesh stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.