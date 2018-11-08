Man Caught on Video Stealing Surveillance Camera - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Caught on Video Stealing Surveillance Camera

Published 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Caught on Video Stealing Surveillance Camera
    Rowlett Police Department
    Rowlett police are looking for a man who was caught on video removing a mounted surveillance camera from a home in the 2500 block of Brownlee Boulevard, Thursday, November 8, 2018.

    Rowlett police are looking for a man who was caught on video removing a mounted surveillance camera from a home in the 2500 block of Brownlee Boulevard.

    Video shows the man approaching in a newer model four-door white vehicle and exiting on the passenger side, walking up the rear entry driveway and removing the mounted video surveillance camera.

    The Rowlett Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

    Anyone with information may contact Rowlett police at 972-412-6294 or emailing chernandez@rowlett.com.

    Anguished Father of Thousand Oaks Shooting Victim Speaks After Learning of Son’s Death

    [NATL] Anguished Father of Thousand Oaks Shooting Victim Speaks After Learning of Son’s Death

    Jason Coffman speaks to the media after finding out his son Cody Coffman was among those shot and killed inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. “This is so hard,” he said tearfully.

    (Published Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices