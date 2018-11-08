Man Caught on Video Stealing Surveillance Camera

Rowlett police are looking for a man who was caught on video removing a mounted surveillance camera from a home in the 2500 block of Brownlee Boulevard, Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Video shows the man approaching in a newer model four-door white vehicle and exiting on the passenger side, walking up the rear entry driveway and removing the mounted video surveillance camera.

The Rowlett Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

Anyone with information may contact Rowlett police at 972-412-6294 or emailing chernandez@rowlett.com.

