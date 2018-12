Dallas police are looking for a man caught on home security video taking a package from the front porch of a home. (Published 2 hours ago)

Video shows the man walking up to the front of the home in the 800 block of Elsbeth Avenue, take the package and walk back to a vehicle.

According to police, the man is described as a Latin male between the age of 25 to 30-years-old.

Police are for the public's help in identifying the man. Anyone with information can contact the Dallas Police Department.

