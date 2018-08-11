Man Caught on Camera Ramming Arlington Officer's Bike - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Caught on Camera Ramming Arlington Officer's Bike

Police arrested Lonnie Johnson Saturday for the Thursday incident

Published 3 hours ago

    Arlington Police Department
    Arlington police arrested a man Saturday who fled a traffic stop and rammed an officer's bike earlier in the week, the city's police chief wrote in a tweet.

    Police, with help from the U.S. Marshal's North Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Arlington Police Department's SWAT team, arrested 27-year-old Lonnie Johnson Thursday, according to Arlington police chief Will Johnson.


    Lonnie Johnson will face charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and failure to produce an ID.

    Footage from the incident was captured on officer's body camera, which Arlington police released on social media.


