Man Caught on Camera Ramming Arlington Officer's Bike

Arlington police arrested a man Saturday who fled a traffic stop and rammed an officer's bike earlier in the week, the city's police chief wrote in a tweet.

Police, with help from the U.S. Marshal's North Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Arlington Police Department's SWAT team, arrested 27-year-old Lonnie Johnson Thursday, according to Arlington police chief Will Johnson.





Lonnie Johnson will face charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and failure to produce an ID.

Footage from the incident was captured on officer's body camera, which Arlington police released on social media.



