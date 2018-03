Police are asking for the public's help to identify this man, suspected of exposing himself in a Dallas Target on March 5, 2018. (March 14, 2018)

Police are looking for a man suspected of masturbating in the magazine aisle of a Dallas Target last week.

It happened on March 5, around 1:00 p.m., at the Target on Haskell Avenue.

A shopper told police they saw the man standing near the books and magazine section, exposing his penis and masturbating.

The shopper confronted him, but he took off, said police.

The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera walking out, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.