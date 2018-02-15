Man Breaks Into Humane Society, Takes Two Sick Dogs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Breaks Into Humane Society, Takes Two Sick Dogs

By Cody Lillich

Published at 3:33 PM CST on Feb 15, 2018 | Updated at 3:47 PM CST on Feb 15, 2018

    Humane Society of North Texas
    A surveillance image released by the Humane Society of North Texas shows a suspect they say is responsible for taking two sick dogs.

    Authorities are still searching for one of two sick dogs taken from the Humane Society of North Texas.

    The dogs were taken from the HSNT rehab center at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    "Buster" a one-year-old Rottweiler and "Sherman" a two-year-old American Bulldog were both taken by the man. The two dogs were both receiving medical care and on medications at the HSNT rehab center.

    Thursday, police and HSNT staff located "Sherman" tied to a pole in downtown Fort Worth. "Buster" remains missing.

    The Humane Society of North Texas is working with Fort Worth police to investigate the break-in.

