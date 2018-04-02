Man Being Taken From Court to Jail Escapes Custody

A man being taken from court to jail escaped custody on Monday afternoon, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said at about 5:30 p.m. Monday a bailiff was taking a man from the Frank Crowley Courts Building to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center when the man took off running.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Hispanic male, was still in handcuffs when he bolted from the bailiff.

A search was launched to try and find the suspect but was called off in the immediate area a short time later.

The sheriff's department said they know who the suspect is and are actively looking for him. They said if he is not immediately located by law enforcement, they will ask for the public's help in locating the escapee.