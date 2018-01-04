A Dallas man surrendered to police after barricading himself inside a bathroom with a 7-year-old child for nearly five hours Thursday morning, police say.

Officers were called to investigate a possible case of family violence in the 900 block of Buckalew Street shortly before 4:30 a.m.

According to police, the situation escalated into a standoff when they discovered the suspect had locked himself inside a bathroom with a child and refused to exit.



Witnesses had warned police that the man possessed weapons and appeared to be agitated.



Hours later, the child escaped the house, police said. The man was seen standing in the front doorway speaking with police before surrendering without incident.



No injuries were reported. No further information was released.

