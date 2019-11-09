Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. 2019, to the 14200 block of Heritage Circle in response to a report of an attempted abduction.

A 12-year-old girl was injured Saturday afternoon as she tried to escape a man who was attempting to abduct her, Farmers Branch police say.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to the 14200 block of Heritage Circle in response to a report of an attempted abduction. The girl told police a man approached her and displayed a weapon, possibly a stun gun, police said.

The girl got away from the man with minor injuries, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old with a medium build and a gray or white mustache. The man was wearing a blue baseball hat and blue short-sleeve shirt and jeans.

He fled toward Josey Lane in an older model silver midsize car with no tint on the windows, police said.

Anyone with information may call Farmers Branch police at 972-919-1406 or email pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.