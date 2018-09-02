Man Arrested on Murder Charge After Dallas Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested on Murder Charge After Dallas Shooting

Police arrived to find Mitchell Washington lying on top of a woman who had been shot

Published 3 hours ago

    Dallas Police Department
    Dallas police arrested Mitchell Ray Washington on a murder charge Saturday, Sept. 2, 2018.

    Dallas police arrested a man on a murder charge following a shooting near Fair Park Saturday night.

    Police arrested Mitchell Ray Washington after they found him lying on top of a woman who had been shot in the 2700 block of Warren Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

    Police said Washington told them he had been shot, but Dallas Fire Rescue did not find any injuries after an examination. The woman was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

    Washington admitted to the shooting during an interview with detectives, police said.

    Police said witnesses told them Washington and the victim were fighting. They said they heard a gunshot and then saw the woman fall to the ground before Washington pointed the gun at her.

    Witnesses also told police that Washington then shot into a crowd of people nearby.

