Man Arrested in Garland Murder

An early-morning argument turned deadly at a Garland home Saturday.
Police said 60-year-old Kent Alan Hall began arguing with another man early Saturday, which escalated into the death of the man.
Police were called at about 6:45 a.m. to the home in the 1900 block of Place One Lane in Garland and found a man lying unconscious on the kitchen floor.
Hall was placed into custody and taken to the Garland jail, charged with murder. His bond has not been set.
The identity of the victim and how he died is not being released at this time by police.