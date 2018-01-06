Man Arrested in Garland Murder

An early-morning argument turned deadly at a Garland home Saturday.

Police said 60-year-old Kent Alan Hall began arguing with another man early Saturday, which escalated into the death of the man.

Police were called at about 6:45 a.m. to the home in the 1900 block of Place One Lane in Garland and found a man lying unconscious on the kitchen floor.

Hall was placed into custody and taken to the Garland jail, charged with murder. His bond has not been set.

Small Dog Survives After Eagle Flys Away With It

A lucky puppy in Pennsylvania has been reunited with her family after being carried away by an eagle. Zoey was snatched as she was playing outside her home Tuesday. Her family immediately went after her. "We started searching. Searching for a body. We didn't think she'd be alive," said Zoey's owner.

(Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

The identity of the victim and how he died is not being released at this time by police.