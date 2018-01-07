Alcohol Suspected in Deadly Wrong-Way Crash in Grapevine

A man has been arrested after a deadly wrong-way crash near Grapevine Mills Mall early Sunday morning.

Grapevine police responded to the crash between three vehicles at about 4 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 121 near Bass Pro Drive. Police said a vehicle going southbound in the northbound lanes.

One of the drivers hit by the wrong-way driver died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified him as 38-year-old Stephen Herrera of Fort Worth.

The driver going the wrong way, according to police, is identified as 37-year-old Derrick Lockhart. He was transported to a local hospital. A third person was treated for a minor injury.

Investigators believe alcohol was involved in the crash and a warrant was requested for a blood sample from Lockhart. He is in jail facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

State Highway 121 reopened at about 10 a.m. Sunday.