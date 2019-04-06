U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday wanted by multiple agencies across North Texas for his connection to dozens of armed robberies and burglaries, authorities say.

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested 33-year-old Eric Johnson in relation to a "crime spree" that included more than 20 armed robberies and between 70 and 100 burglaries, the law enforcement agency said.

Johnson was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday at a hotel in the 8000 block of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, U.S. Marshals said. That block falls between the Midway Road and Dallas North Tollway exits.

"The days of this fugitive wreaking havoc in the metroplex area are over thanks to the great work from the men and women of the North Texas Fugitive Task Force" United States Marshal Richard Taylor said in a statement.

Possible Meteor Spotted In Southeastern U.S.

There were nearly 500 reported sightings of a fireball over the Southeastern region of the U.S. early Thursday morning, according to the American Meteor Society. Reports of the possible meteor came from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

U.S. Marshals said several cities, including Fort Worth, Irving, Euless and Grand Prairie had issued warrants for Johnson.