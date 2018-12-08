A man was arrested for trespassing at a Cleburne church on Saturday after telling children that Santa Claus is "not real," police said.

It happened at St. Mark United Methodist Church of Cleburne during a "Breakfast with Santa" event, police said.

Aaron Urbanski, 31, of Joshua, was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked into the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center. No bond was immediately set.

Urbanski was one of three men protesting outside the church, police said.

They were asked "multiple times" to leave the church property, said Cleburne police officer Brian McQueen.

Two of the men did leave but Urbanski refused and "continued causing a disturbance," he said.

Heather Johnson, a mother of four young children, said two men holding signs confronted her on the way into the church and said, "Do you let your kids believe in a fake Santa or do they know who Jesus is?”

"When I told them not to ruin Santa and Christmas for my kids they started to shout out that Santa was not real and that I was wrong for teaching them that," she said. "I got really verbal with them over it."

The second man was not arrested, police said.

Mayor Scott Cain said the city of 30,000, which is located about 30 miles south of Fort Worth, planned to increase security for its Christmas parade planned for Sunday in case there are more protests.

"Are you kidding me - Protesting Santa?" Cain wrote on his Facebook page. "While I understand folks right to protest, Cleburne loves Santa and those protesters who were naughty and broke the law when they trespassed were arrested promptly. Guess they wanted coal in their stockings to go with a court appearance."

