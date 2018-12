Arlington police say they've arrested a man involved in a road rage incident that occurred off State Highway 360. (Published 2 hours ago)

Video recorded from a driver's dash camera shows the man stopping on an access road for SH 360, get out of the car and then point a gun at the driver.

Police were able to track the man down and arrest him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.