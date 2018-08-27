The uncle of a 5-year-old Mansfield boy reported missing 37 years ago has been arrested and charged with the boy’s murder.

Terry Lee Woodson, 64, of Fort Worth, is charged with beating to death his nephew, Anthony Tyrone Woodson, who went by the name "Burt," in August 1981.

Back then, the uncle told police he noticed the boy missing after they went to a convenience store in the 1000 block of Broad Street. An extensive search found nothing.

Mansfield police said they reopened the case in May 2017 and that Woodson confessed to hitting him with an electric cord while disciplining him.

The suspect led detectives to the area where he said he left the body, but searchers have not been able to recover any remains even after excavating about four acres, said Mansfield police Sgt. Tom Hewitt.

Woodson is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a murder charge on $200,000 bond. He denied an interview request.