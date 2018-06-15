A man has been arrested by Mansfield police after he allegedly took photos up a woman’s skirt at a Walmart store.

Timothy McCalla, 30, was arrested by officers on Friday and charged with invasive visual recording.

A woman told police on Thursday that a man approached her at the Walmart on Walnut Creek Drive to say his wife saw another man taking photos up her skirt.

The man reportedly went to get more information from his wife, but he never returned.

Police reviewed the store's surveillance video and saw the man who alerted the victim, was actually the man taking the photos.

Mansfield detectives recognized the man in the video from a previous arrest.

Detectives said McCalla was arrested for trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Mansfield. Police said the girl was talking home in late March in the 3000 block of Gertie Barrett Road when a man in a ski mask jumped out of some bushes and tried to abduct her. McCalla was arrested and put in the Tarrant County Jail, but bonded out.

In connection to the Walmart incident, McCalla is in Mansfield police custody Friday and is being held on $15,000 bond.

Police said McCalla is a registered sex offender dating back to 2006 when he was charged with sexual assault of a 12-year-old in Arkansas when he was 18.

Mansfield police said they want the community to be aware of McCalla's history in the event he is able to bail out of jail.

"His recent patterns of behavior are very concerning to our department and we want to make his identity and behavior known in the event he is again able to post bond and finds his way back into our community," Mansfield police said in a statement.

Police said they also shared the suspect's information with local police agencies.