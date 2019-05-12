Jackson Weller, a pitcher for the University of New Mexico baseball team who was from Keller, was shot and killed outside an Albuquerque bar May 4. Saturday, Lobos fans turned out to remember him before UNM's game. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Police in New Mexico arrested a man Friday accused of fatally shooting a University of New Mexico baseball player from Keller.

Police arrested Darian Rashaud Bashir, 23, Friday. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, he faces murder charges in the shooting of Jackson Weller, 23, a former Nolan Catholic High School baseball player whose family lives in Keller.

Weller was shot in the chest just after 2 a.m. on May 4 outside an Albuquerque bar called Imbibe, the affidavit said. He was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The affidavit said friends who were with Weller on May 4 told police that Weller got into a minor "scuffle/fistfight" with other people shortly before he was shot. Police said Weller's friends told them Bashir was not among the group of people Weller previously encountered.

Police identified Bashir through surveillance video evidence that was corroborated through a witness who knew Bashir, the affidavit said.

Weller's funeral will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Community at 1000 Tinker Road in Colleyville.