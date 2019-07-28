Man Arrested for Setting House Fire With Kids Inside: FWFD

Officials arrested a man Sunday following an arson investigation in Fort Worth.

Police said they believe Courtney Eugene Smith, 39, endangered children by intentionally starting three fires after what began as a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 3700 block of Hulen Park Circle around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When authorities arrived at the scene, a residential building was also on fire. Responders quickly extinguished both fires.

Officials determined that three fires were set intentionally. Police said they believe Smith was aware that children were inside the residence and intentionally started the fires in locations that prevented them from quickly escaping.

After further investigation, police said they identified the suspect and issued five felony probable cause arrest warrants. Some of Smith's criminal record included animal cruelty, assaulting a family member and making a terroristic threat to a family member.

Police said they arrested Smith early Sunday morning and transported him to the Arlington City Jail, where he is held on $195,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact Fort Worth Fire Department Arson Investigators at 817-392-6850.