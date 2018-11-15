Man Arrested for Killing Girlfriend During Argument

A man was arrested after shooting and killing his girlfriend Thursday.
According to Carrollton police, 27-year-old Joshua Caleb Potter called 911 at 1:58 a.m. to report he had shot his girlfriend, 29-year-old Angelica Rivero Talbot, during an argument.
When officers arrived they pronounced Talbot dead at the scene.
The shooting took place on the 1600 block of Francis Street where Potter surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.
Potter is being held at the Carrollton City Jail and has not been set bond.