Man Arrested for Killing Girlfriend During Argument

A man was arrested after shooting and killing his girlfriend Thursday.

According to Carrollton police, 27-year-old Joshua Caleb Potter called 911 at 1:58 a.m. to report he had shot his girlfriend, 29-year-old Angelica Rivero Talbot, during an argument.

When officers arrived they pronounced Talbot dead at the scene.

The shooting took place on the 1600 block of Francis Street where Potter surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

Toddler Towed With Car, Left in Freezing Lot Overnight

A 4-year-old girl was left alone inside a minivan overnight in a Milwaukee tow lot, authorities said. An impaired driver was pulled over and arrested for operating while intoxicated. Officers removed a 10-month-old child from the vehicle but left the 4-year-old girl, who spent the night in the tow lot where temperatures dropped to 19 degrees. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Potter is being held at the Carrollton City Jail and has not been set bond.