Man Arrested for Garland Texaco Armed Robbery, Police Say

Covon Malik Oliver, 27, was arrested for an armed robbery that took place in Garland, Texas on June 21, 2019.

Dallas police say they arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that took place at a Garland convenience store in late June.

Covon Malik Oliver, 27, was arrested Saturday for a June 21 armed robbery at a Texaco in the 700 block of West Walnut Street in Garland, police said.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Oliver approach the convenience store clerk with a revolver and demand money, police said.

While the investigation is ongoing, Dallas police said they believe Oliver is responsible for several other robberies in Dallas.

