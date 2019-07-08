Man Arrested for Garland Texaco Armed Robbery, Police Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Arrested for Garland Texaco Armed Robbery, Police Say

Police believe the suspect is responsible for several Dallas robberies

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Arrested for Garland Texaco Armed Robbery, Police Say
    Dallas Police
    Covon Malik Oliver, 27, was arrested for an armed robbery that took place in Garland, Texas on June 21, 2019.

    Dallas police say they arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that took place at a Garland convenience store in late June.

    Covon Malik Oliver, 27, was arrested Saturday for a June 21 armed robbery at a Texaco in the 700 block of West Walnut Street in Garland, police said.

    Surveillance video allegedly showed Oliver approach the convenience store clerk with a revolver and demand money, police said.

    While the investigation is ongoing, Dallas police said they believe Oliver is responsible for several other robberies in Dallas.

    WATCH: Flash Flooding Soaks DC Area Streets, Metro

    [NATL] WATCH: Flash Flooding Soaks DC Area Streets, Metro

    Heavy rain drenched the Washington, D.C., area Monday, flooding many local roads and leaving drivers stranded.

    (Published Monday, July 8, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices