Police say they arrested a man Sunday after his admission to his role in a deadly shooting in South Dallas Sunday morning.

Julio Gonzalez, 38, admitted to shooting a man in the 4700 block of Hamilton Avenue around 8 a.m. Sunday, police said. Gonzalez will face a murder charge.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man who was shot to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said a Dallas County magistrate would set Gonzalez's bond. Police did not identify the shooting victim.

