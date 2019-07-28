Police have arrested and charged a man for the murder of his wife that happened earlier this month.

According to Dallas police, 25-year-old Marcos Flores-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with the murder of 22-year-old Diana Garcia-Pedraza.

Garcia-Pedraza was found shot to death inside of a car on Saturday, July 13, in the 2300 block of Maryland Ave.

Surveillance video that was captured of a suspect fleeing from the scene was released, as well as a sketch of the suspect just a few days before Flores-Rodriguez's arrest.

Flores-Rodriguez is currently in the Dallas County Jail.