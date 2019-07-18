Man Arrested More Than Two Months After Toddler's Death - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested More Than Two Months After Toddler's Death

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    Fort Worth Police Department

    Police have arrested a man in connection to a toddler's death in April.

    According to Fort Worth police, Terrance Farris Jr. was arrested and charged with capital murder on Wednesday, July 17.

    Farris is also being charged with non-negligent manslaughter and is at the Fort Worth City Jail.

    The arrest comes nearly two months after 2-year-old Kaison Jackson-Tunzolana's death.

    The toddler was found deceased inside of the Carlyle Crossing apartments on Vega Drive.

    According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, Kaison's death was ruled a homicide because his cause of death was the result of "multiple traumatic injuries."

    Kaison was just a few weeks away from turning 3 years old.

