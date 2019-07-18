Man Arrested More Than Two Months After Toddler's Death

Police have arrested a man in connection to a toddler's death in April.
According to Fort Worth police, Terrance Farris Jr. was arrested and charged with capital murder on Wednesday, July 17.
Farris is also being charged with non-negligent manslaughter and is at the Fort Worth City Jail.
The arrest comes nearly two months after 2-year-old Kaison Jackson-Tunzolana's death.
The toddler was found deceased inside of the Carlyle Crossing apartments on Vega Drive.
According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, Kaison's death was ruled a homicide because his cause of death was the result of "multiple traumatic injuries."
Kaison was just a few weeks away from turning 3 years old.